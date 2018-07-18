Ayda Field’s inclusion on the new-look ‘X Factor’ judging panel has certainly raised some eyebrows, but she has rushed to defend herself over Simon Cowell’s shock hiring. Robbie Williams’ wife was officially unveiled as a new judge alongside her husband at a press conference on Tuesday, sparking a backlash from viewers who questioned her credentials, given she does not work in the music industry. However, according to her, that does not matter as Ayda says she has plenty of experience by watching her husband’s and working as an actress.

PA Wire/PA Images Ayda Field is a new 'X Factor' judge

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist said: “I think for me, on a professional level, I’ve auditioned for years.... I know what it’s like to have the stakes high. To put it all out there. I know what it’s like to get the job, I also know what it’s like to lose the job.” She continued: “I think being with Rob for 12 years... I’ve been every step of the way with him. I have a huge amount of empathy for the process. I know what it takes from creating the songs... to promoting, to live shows. It’s a very emotional process. “I’m excited to be that rock and that stability and that guidance for my group. And to help some people out, help them achieve their dreams. I’m really excited about that.” “And as a member of the general public, which I love,” she added. “Because this is about the general public!”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment The new-look 'X Factor' panel

Chiming in to defend his wife’s position, Robbie added: “Ayda is a member of the public too and they never get it wrong. “It is fallacy that there’s a magic formula to what makes a pop star. If a member of the public was up here now their opinion would be as valid as her’s.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Robbie and Ayda at Tuesday's press conference

Robbie and Ayda will be sitting on the new-look ‘X Factor’ panel alongside Simon Cowell and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, following the departure of Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. Sharon Osbourne will still feature as a judge on the live shows, where she will take up an impartial role on the panel. The foursome will beging filming auditions on Wednesday at Wembley Arena, with the new series airing in the autumn on ITV.