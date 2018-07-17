If you’ve followed ‘X Factor’ over the years, the chances are that you’ll have racked up a few favourite silly memories associated with the show and, if you’re anything like us, Sinitta will be connected to a fair few of them.
The ‘So Macho’ singer has provided ‘X Factor’ viewers with some hilarious moments over the years, largely thanks to her wardrobe choices, including outfits made of leaves, fans, hair and any other bits she’s found lying around the house.
While Sinitta’s relationship with ‘X Factor’ may have been a bit rocky in recent years (she did famously tell Simon Cowell to “kiss her black ass” after he ditched her from judges’ houses in favour of Cheryl last year), she was a surprise guest at the press launch of the 15th series in London on Tuesday.
And making sure she made an entrance, she arrived dressed as Simon Cowell.
Yes, while the journalists in attendance waited for the official confirmation of one of the worst-kept secrets in telly, they were also treated to the image of Sinitta sporting a grey wig (ouch), high-waisted blue jeans and aviator sunglasses.
She was then followed into the event by the real Simon Cowell, who sported… the exact same outfit.
While we can only hope that Sinitta’s presence at the press conference means she’ll be involved in the show once again this year, what we do know is that Louis Tomlinson will be joining Simon on the panel, alongside husband-and-wife duo Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.
Sharon Osbourne’s role has been reduced, with reports suggesting she’ll fill in for Robbie during live shows, when he’s pre-occupied on his South American tour.
Sinitta wasn’t the only ‘X Factor’ star whose outfit caused a stir at the event, with Louis *ahem* dressing to impress on the first day of his new job in a white hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.
‘X Factor’ auditions begin filming later this week, with the new series expected to debut next month.
Last year’s series was won by Rak-Su, the first boyband to ever triumph in the show. They remain one of just three ‘X Factor’ champions still signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco record label, alongside Little Mix and James Arthur.