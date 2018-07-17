If you’ve followed ‘X Factor’ over the years, the chances are that you’ll have racked up a few favourite silly memories associated with the show and, if you’re anything like us, Sinitta will be connected to a fair few of them.

The ‘So Macho’ singer has provided ‘X Factor’ viewers with some hilarious moments over the years, largely thanks to her wardrobe choices, including outfits made of leaves, fans, hair and any other bits she’s found lying around the house.

While Sinitta’s relationship with ‘X Factor’ may have been a bit rocky in recent years (she did famously tell Simon Cowell to “kiss her black ass” after he ditched her from judges’ houses in favour of Cheryl last year), she was a surprise guest at the press launch of the 15th series in London on Tuesday.

And making sure she made an entrance, she arrived dressed as Simon Cowell.