Sinitta has thrown shade at Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, amid rumours the husband and wife duo are set to join ‘The X Factor’.
It has been heavily suggested they will be joining Simon for the new series of the ITV talent show, replacing the departing Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.
The reports certainly raised eyebrows among fans, given that Ayda doesn’t appear to have any musical experience, and one person who is less than impressed is Simon’s best pal.
Sinitta, who has long lusted after a spot on the panel herself, has branded the rumoured decision “hilarious”, joking it sounds like an idea the trio drunkenly came up with.
“I don’t know what happened — it’s hilarious,” she told The Sun.
“Because Simon’s partner Lauren and Ayda are friends, and Simon and Robbie are friends, I can imagine this being one drunken night over dinner.
“They’re watching a few episodes, a few funny comments came out and they thought ‘This should be the show’.”
Sinitta, who was furious when she was axed from her regular Judges Houses appearance last year to make way for Cheryl Tweedy, added: “It might be one of those ‘it was funny if you were there at the time’ moments.”
While nothing has been confirmed, Robbie remained coy about the claims during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ last week.
He said: “If there is an ‘X Factor’ in my future, whether it be this year or next year or never, I’m scared for my own safety and health but not because of the people out there, the public, Twitter or Instagram, my wife. She is an A+ student from Beverly Hills, incredibly square, she is like ‘why would you do that?’
“She is supposed to be doing it with me. I have read those reports too. I would say…as it happens people say that every year and we say ‘no comment’. Yeah, there is a lot of me that would love to do it too. But as it happens, people are talking nothing has been signed. But watch this space.”