Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Sinitta

The reports certainly raised eyebrows among fans, given that Ayda doesn’t appear to have any musical experience, and one person who is less than impressed is Simon’s best pal. Sinitta, who has long lusted after a spot on the panel herself, has branded the rumoured decision “hilarious”, joking it sounds like an idea the trio drunkenly came up with. “I don’t know what happened — it’s hilarious,” she told The Sun. “Because Simon’s partner Lauren and Ayda are friends, and Simon and Robbie are friends, I can imagine this being one drunken night over dinner. “They’re watching a few episodes, a few funny comments came out and they thought ‘This should be the show’.”

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are said to be joining the 'X Factor' panel

Sinitta, who was furious when she was axed from her regular Judges Houses appearance last year to make way for Cheryl Tweedy, added: “It might be one of those ‘it was funny if you were there at the time’ moments.” While nothing has been confirmed, Robbie remained coy about the claims during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ last week.

Fremantle / Syco Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger will not return to 'X Factor', while Sharon Osbourne will only appear on the live shows