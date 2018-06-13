‘X Factor’ fans have been left a little confused by the latest rumours about this year’s judging panel.
Last week, after much speculation, it was finally confirmed that Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger would be leaving the ITV talent show, while Sharon Osbourne will be returning in some capacity during live shows.
This move leaves three vacant seats on the panel and the rumour mill has thrown out plenty of potential names, including former ‘X Factor’ panellists like Rita Ora and Mel B, as well as newbies including Louis Tomlinson, Craig David, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.
But the latest rumour is that not only will Robbie be appointed as a new judge, having been linked with the job on and off for roughly a decade, he’ll be joined on the panel by wife Ayda Field.
Yes, if The Mirror is to be believed, ‘Loose Women’ presenter, American soap actress and model Ayda will be mentoring aspiring singers on the latest series of ‘The X Factor’.
Needless to say, fans are a little confused about exactly what Ayda could bring to the show, as despite her marriage to Robbie, her knowledge of the music industry would appear to be… limited:
An insider is quoted as telling The Mirror: “She thinks doing the show with Robbie will be a lot of fun – particularly as she wants to beat her husband at his own game. She can’t wait to get started.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Ayda Field and ‘The X Factor’ for clarification.
The upcoming 15th series of ‘The X Factor’ is expected to begin filming later this summer, with open auditions having already taken place across the country.
This year’s first taped auditions are expected to begin recording in the coming weeks, once the news of the panel has been finalised.