‘X Factor’ fans have been left a little confused by the latest rumours about this year’s judging panel.

Last week, after much speculation, it was finally confirmed that Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger would be leaving the ITV talent show, while Sharon Osbourne will be returning in some capacity during live shows.

This move leaves three vacant seats on the panel and the rumour mill has thrown out plenty of potential names, including former ‘X Factor’ panellists like Rita Ora and Mel B, as well as newbies including Louis Tomlinson, Craig David, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

But the latest rumour is that not only will Robbie be appointed as a new judge, having been linked with the job on and off for roughly a decade, he’ll be joined on the panel by wife Ayda Field.