Simon Cowell has said last year’s series of ‘The X Factor’ was a “slog”, as he praised the new panel of judges for helping put the fun back in the show.

Speaking about how this year’s show differs from last year, Simon told the Daily Mirror: “It’s definitely not as tense as last year. Last year was hard work. It ended well but, God, it was a slog, I tell you.

“It was one of those years that I knew we had to make a change, for sure. It just happens, particularly on this show.”

The latest series will have auditions in front of a live audience with a new Golden X, similar to Britain’s Got Talent’s Golden Buzzer, ensuring a safe passage for one hopeful through to the tense six-chair challenge in the second round.

Simon said: “I’ve had more fun during auditions than I have had in years. I love doing auditions in front of an audience.

“You sit in a small room and someone’s great and literally nothing happens. In the arena when it’s a good audition they go nuts.”