Well, we say “brand new”, but it seems very similar to a feature on sister show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ , as the judges will have the use of a ‘Golden X’.

‘X Factor’ bosses have unveiled a brand new twist for the controversial Six Chair Challenge round (yes, they’re bringing it back. No, we don’t know why either).

The twist allows each of the judges to give away one “Guaranteed Safe Seat” to give away as they whittle down their category.

If they definitely want to see the act at Judges Houses, they can press the Golden X to give them a “safe seat”.

This means the act can’t be swapped out when more contestants take to the stage, and they will automatically proceed to the next round.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed which of the judges will mentor each category.

After years in one of the UK’s biggest boybands, former Take Thatter Robbie Williams will look after the Groups, while his wife Ayda Field will mentor the Overs.

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson will mentor the Boys, while Simon Cowell is taking charge of the Girls.

Sharon Osbourne will take up an impartial role on the panel as she will still feature in the live shows.