The 56-year-old found himself in the bottom two, alongside ‘X Factor’ star Fleur East during Thursday night’s show.

The ‘ DIY SOS ’ presenter left the jungle after receiving the least amount of public votes.

During his exit interview with hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly, Nick said he was hopeful his “extraordinary” experience would inspire viewers at home.

He said: “When I came in here I wanted to see if a whole bunch of people could come together and make friends.

“We’re having such a hard time in the UK [with being divided] I wanted to see if we could all get on then it might be a pointer for everyone at home.”

Speaking about his natural leadership qualities, he added: “It wasn’t so much taking charge for me, it was just I had done more stuff in the wild then they had so it was a matter of taking the weight of that, especially the cooking. You don’t want to mess up the cooking.”

During his time in the jungle, Nick claimed the moon landing was “fake”.

He told his fellow campmates: “No one’s landed on the moon. No we haven’t. When [the US] discovered they couldn’t get to the moon they faked it.”

Only five celebrity campmates remain. John Barrowman, Emily Atack, James McVey, Harry Redknapp and Fleur East will all be hoping to be crowned king or queen of the jungle during Sunday night’s final.

‘I’m A Celebrity’ is on ITV at 9pm