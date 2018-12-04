Hungry celebs licked treacle off Fleur East on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ last night, after her and Sair Khan had to take part in the muckiest Dingo Dollar Challenge yet. After finding their way to the challenge, the pair were presented with a sign that said: “If you follow the recipe and make no mistake, winning the dollars will be a piece of cake.”

Rex Features Fleur East got covered in baking ingredients in the Dingo Dollar Challenge

They were told they would be making a ‘Sick-toria Sponge cake’ and a ‘Key Lime Fly’. But everytime they opened the cupboard to get to retrieve flour, eggs, milk, treacle, custard, jam and lime juice, other ingredients were poured on their head.

Things quickly descended into chaos when they had to throw ingredients at each other, as each cupboard only had some of the things they needed to bake. In the end, they won a cupcake for each of the other campmates, but for some, it wasn’t enough to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Rex Features The hungry campmates couldn't resist licking the ingredients off Fleur