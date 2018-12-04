But Sair lost out and followed Noel Edmonds and actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer out of the jungle.

The ‘Coronation Street’ star and fellow actress Emily Atack both found themselves in the bottom two on Monday night’s show.

Sair Khan has become the third contestant to leave ‘ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ’ after losing out in the public vote.

During her time on the ITV show Sair faced a series of tasks, including eating a cow’s teat and crawling through a sewer.

During her exit interview, she told hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby: “I can’t believe I’ve been in there for over 2 weeks - it’s crazy.

“I felt like I was in the television watching I’m a celeb. I got in there and I felt a weird emotion. It took me a few days to calm down.

“I was lumped in with the boys and that took me a while to get my head around. As time went on it got easier.

“I can’t believe I got to do so much, I’m so proud of myself.”

But some viewers claimed Sair knew in advance that she was leaving because she was the only campmate who appeared to have had their hair and make-up done.