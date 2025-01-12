I’m A Doctor, Eat These 5 Brain Foods To Stay Focused This January

Pexels

Just like that, Christmas is over. A couple of weeks of eating cheese, watching TV and catching up with loved ones has come to an end and somehow, we need to get to grips with our daily lives again.

Cheeseboards are replaced with prepared lunches, catchups over pints are replaced with circling back and, well, you get the gist. Life is all very real once again.

As for our concentration spans? Absolutely out the window. Who can focus on work when you’ve been scrolling endlessly without guilt for a couple of weeks?

Thankfully, the HR experts at People Managing People, have teamed up with Dr Claire Merrifield, GP and medical director at Selph, to help us get right back into the swing of things and improve our focus using foods.

The brain foods that can help you to concentrate

Omega-3 foods for dopamine

Dr Merrifield says: “Omega-3s increase our levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that’s responsible for motivation, reward, and pleasure. Put simply, fish oils can make us happier. Given that January and February are renowned in the UK for being some of the bleakest months of the year, topping up your Omega-3s is an easy way to help improve our mood.”

Dr Merrifield also explains that these can help to improve blood flow in the brain and cognitive function, meaning we’ll feel sharper and emerge from the brain fog that’s often present in winter months.

As for which foods to go for?

“Cold water fish like salmon and tuna, and oily fish like mackerel are high in Omega-3, and the recommended amount is around 2 portions of oily fish a week. Nuts and seeds such as chia seeds are also a good source of omega-3s and can be eaten as a snack or sprinkled onto your breakfast cereal or a bowl of yoghurt.

“In general, if you’re not eating around 2 portions of oily fish a week I’d recommend you take omega-3 supplements.”

Walnuts for antioxidant qualities

Dr Merrifield explains: ”Walnuts are another brilliant snack that can help boost your brain performance and prevent cognitive decline.

“They also contain high levels of DHA, an Omega-3 fatty acid that helps us to stay focused, and also hold twice the amount of antioxidants as other nuts. Studies have also shown that they can help to reduce stress and depression, which tend to be heightened at this time of year.”

Dark chocolate and fruits to curb sweet cravings

While there is nothing wrong with our chocolate indulgence over the festive period, Dr Merrifield urges us to reach for healthier options in this new year, saying: “After indulging in high sugar and high-fat chocolate and snacks over the Christmas period, our bodies are bound to crave something sweet during the working day.

“Instead of reaching for the leftover Celebrations, try a square of dark chocolate instead. Dark chocolate is rich in polyphenols, compounds made by plants that help to improve our cognitive function, and reduce our risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Other Polyphenol-rich foods include berries such as strawberries, blackcurrants and cherries, and tea, coffee and many spices.”

To be fair, that all sounds bloody lovely.

Cruciferous vegetables for ‘brain boosting’

Dr Merrifield says: “Cruciferous vegetables include leafy greens such as kale, broccoli and brussel sprouts (though we may have had enough of them when January comes around!).

“These vegetables are all full of nutrients such as vitamin C and flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help to boost brain health. They also contain many anti-cancer properties.

“Incorporating these into your diet in January can really help to boost your focus and concentration.”