Ah, pizza.
The joy, the wonder, the perfect solution to hunger...
I’ll stop with the attempts at poetry now, sorry. It just really is the best. The toppings can be so versatile, the crust is up to you and even if you don’t finish your pizza for dinner, it’ll be delicious the next day.
The best part, though, is that unlike most of our restaurant faves, it’s extremely simple to make at home, especially if you’re the kind of person who likes to stick to the basics when it comes to toppings.
However, according to one chef, there’s a simple step to making your at-home pizza taste just like it does in a pizza restaurant, and the only thing you’ll need is just a little patience...
How to perfect a pizza crust at home
So, I don’t know if you know this, but the industry-standard for proving pizza dough is 72 hours before baking. I know, it is a bit of a long time but as we know, the pay-off is worth the wait.
That being said, an expert from the cult pizza brand Civerinos, says waiting 96 hours – four days – is key to developing a ‘one-of-a-kind’ flavour.
The ingredients you need for pizza dough
Never made pizza before and feeling a little intimidated? Rest assured, you likely already have the ingredients in your cupboard.
According to BBC Good Food, you only need:
- 500g ’00′ flour or plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp dried yeast (not fast-action)
- 300-350ml warm water
- oil, for greasing