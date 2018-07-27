'I'm Happy, But I Could Be Happier': How Love Island Reflects Our Throwaway Dating Culture

From lining up multiple dates in one week to swiping right for future matches while your date is in the loo, current dating culture works on the assumption that there could always be someone better out there, if only we carrying on searching. Never has this been captured more brutally than Love Island’s recoupling, where contestants have the opportunity to stick with their current partner or choose another member of the villa to shack up with, including any of the new arrivals. For relationship psychologist Dr Anjula Mutanda, the show is a microcosm of the seemingly infinite choice on dating apps. “It [Love Island] has a steady supply of good looking people being poured into the show almost on a daily basis. It’s similar to dating online where you are putting your best face forward, everyone’s smiling and looking fabulous,” she explains.

Much like the new arrivals to the hit ITV show, with online dating there is the constant temptation to scroll through more profiles. The now-infamous line “I’m happy but I could be happier” – as uttered by Wes, Josh and Jack as they ended things with their respective partners for someone new – is the epitome of this throwaway culture and the idea that the grass could always be greener. Dr Mutanda says this excuse for a break up sounds like a ‘dissatisfaction gap’. “When you live in a world where there’s so much choice and something has gone wrong in a relationship, there’s a compulsion to be better off in a different situation” she says. “Instead of working on what you have, you’re looking over your partner’s shoulder constantly.” Dr Sheri Jacobson, counsellor at Harley Therapy, agrees that a show like ‘Love Island’ plays on our desire to be tempted, reflecting current attitudes that render relationships and people disposable. But, she adds, that the contestants, and those watching them, will quickly realise that love isn’t about ”trading in” but rather it is about “finding someone really good - good enough to be doing the work together”. “It’s easy to find someone else, but it’s really difficult to work on an existing relationship that will benefit both parties as that doesn’t come to us naturally,” she says.“Shows live ‘Love Island’ play on our desire to be tempted.”

