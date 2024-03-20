Imelda Staunton Confirms A Third And Final Downton Abbey Film Is In The Works

Imelda Staunton has confirmed that a third and final Downton Abbey movie is happening.

The actor dropped the news on BBC Radio 2 today while speaking to Zoe Ball, who asked if there was more to come from the popular period drama.

“There will be the final film – there you go,” said The Crown actor.

“Wow, that’s pretty huge. I hope we haven’t got you in trouble,” Zoe joked in response, to which Staunton replied: “I don’t care.”

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons on ITV from 2010 to 2015, followed by films in 2019 and 2022.

As for plot and casting details for the third film, Imelda remained tight-lipped before spilling any more news.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the same creative team and cast behind the series are expected to return to Highclere Castle in Hampshire for filming this summer, ahead of a 2025 release.

The third film is expected to pick up where the last left off in the late 1920s.

The newspaper also reported that Paul Giamatti has been cast, having appeared as Harold Levinson in the 2013 Christmas special.

Since the last film, there has also been speculation about the possibility of a potential season 7 of the show. Series creator Julian Fellowes recently told TalkRadio (via The Sun): “I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times.

Advertisement

“Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it’s gone.