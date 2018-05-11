Infertility Ignorance Is Not An Excuse Anymore - It Won't Be Fixed If We 'Just Relax'

As the dust begins to settle on #relaxgate - you know the one where Dr Hilary Jones of the ITV show Lorraine told a lady who had been through multiple rounds of IVF to, “just relax and it will happen,” and then seemingly didn’t understand what he’d done and posted a non-apology on Twitter. I got to thinking about how the general public even stand a chance when people like him, so called ‘experts in the field’, get it so very wrong…on live TV.

Recently someone said an off-handed and (meant to be) funny comment to me about how they’d like to “do a bit of IVF and get a week’s rest”. This person is retired with children and a grandchild - I literally have no idea what they think they need to rest from. Nor how anyone with any sense can think that this is an appropriate thing to say to someone on their fifth IVF two week wait (the part after embryo transfer and before pregnancy test). Ignorance is an easy excuse.

But surely we can’t excuse Dr Hilary’s comments as just ignorance?

A few months ago I told a work associate that I would be away from work for a week or two, having IVF treatment. She acknowledged and our conversation moved on to the topic of summer holidays; I said it would be nice to get away with my husband this year, somewhere hot.

Her response floored me.

She said that maybe if we got away on holiday and relaxed we’d get pregnant naturally and wouldn’t need the treatment.

Well, actually no. Because you see, going away on holiday and relaxing won’t grow my husband his Vas Deferens (the tubes which take the sperms from the testicles to the outside of the body), which is the reason we can’t conceive naturally.

The more I thought about what she’d said, the more I came to realise that she assumes two things about our infertility 1) it’s on my side 2) if I just relaxed and had some fun it would be fixed.

Neither of these assumptions are actually true.

But what chance does she have when the media is full of people like Dr Hilary, telling women on live TV to ‘relax’. When everyone knows someone’s neighbours niece who tried IVF for five years and got knocked up the week they decided to stop and went to the Costa Brava?!