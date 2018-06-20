Theresa May has been accused of ‘inhuman’ tactics to win a crunch Brexit vote after Labour claimed Tory whips were refusing to help its sick and ill MPs take part.

The row erupted just hours before the expected Parliamentary showdown between the Prime Minister and her ‘Remain rebels’ on the Conservative backbenches.

Labour sources told HuffPost UK that the Tories were refusing to adopt the usual convention of allowing hospitalised MPs to register their vote despite their incapacity.

At least one and possibly two Labour MPs are having to come from hospital for the Brexit vote, with one on morphine for pain relief.

In a long-standing ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the parties, MPs can be ferried by car to the grounds of Parliament and then ‘nodded through’ twithout having to physically walk through the voting lobbies.

But the source said that the Tory whips were refusing to comply early on Wednesday.