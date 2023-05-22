People Are Talking About Lee Mack's New 'Gameshow' – But Absolutely Nothing Was As It Seemed

Lee Mack hosting the fictional gameshow 3 By 3 BBC

Lee Mack’s new “gameshow” has been causing quite the stir online.

On Thursday, the comedian was seen hosting a new general knowledge quiz 3 By 3 on BBC Two, which pitted three teams of three players against each other to win a big cash prize.

But things took a dark turn when one of the contestants got trapped in a sound-proof box and before her head exploded.

The new episode of #NotGoingOut took a dark turn when Lee’s first day on a new job end horrifically #InsideNo9 pic.twitter.com/FXn0FJEvkO — Mikey Tibble (@mikeytibble) May 20, 2023

Of course, nothing was actually as it seemed – although that might not perhaps have been clear to the casual viewer throughout the majority of the show.

3 By 3 – fronted by The 1% Club presenter Lee – was actually the latest installment in the dark comedy anthology series Inside No. 9, which usually stars creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

The fifth episode of the current series was billed as a Hold On Tight, and was supposedly due to be set on a bus.

However, prior to the episode airing in its usual Thursday evening slot, the announcer told viewers there had been a change to the schedule, with 3 By 3 airing in its place.

While some fans clearly picked up on the fact the “gameshow” was not real and guessed they were watching a disguised episode of Inside No. 9, others had not.

After the contestant’s head exploded, the Inside No. 9 credits rolled, letting everyone in on the secret – sparking much conversation (and some confusion) online...

i turned on my tv at 10:30, i noticed a new game show with lee mack, i’m a fan so i stayed, completely unexpecting of what is about to happen. imagine the SHOCK i got when her HEAD EXPLODED? i had no idea what inside no 9 was! new experience (i feel insane)#Insidenumber9 — zara jackson ❤️🔥 (@zarajackson19) May 18, 2023

#InsideNo9



Lee Mack: What do we do about Stephen?

Catherine: (To Margaret) What do you think?

Margaret: You know what I think



^This is why Reece & Steve are the best writers in the world. They dangle clues in front of you and you have no idea it's happening — Silly Hollyoaks Tweets (@HollyoaksSilly) May 19, 2023

me half way through that ep realising that I won’t get a no 9 bus episode #insideno9 pic.twitter.com/xPvd7yhZll — shan (@PR0DTYY) May 18, 2023

THEY EVEN FILMED BITS FOR THE TRAILER FOR AN EPISODE THAT DOESN’T EVEN EXIST #InsideNo9 pic.twitter.com/axv6GAeqJC — David (@MrsRemingtonFan) May 18, 2023

it's even called 3x3 on the epg. this is incredible #insideno9 pic.twitter.com/zFflVvmzt0 — Natalie Whitaker 🧣🏴☠️ (@natalie_not_nat) May 18, 2023

I’ll defend that episode to the death. What made it so good was the believability. How they wrote all the little nuisance and events of banal quiz shows in perfectly. Just a few little hints that something wasn’t right and wham, head explosion



Incredible #InsideNo9 — Lesser Spotted Jaz 💙 (@JazHicks) May 18, 2023

“the bbc had to cancel my brand new game show after one episode when a contestant’s head exploded in a sound-proof box” #InsideNo9 pic.twitter.com/j3eZDHc7O6 — bethany (@bethany1marie) May 19, 2023

"Now, Reece and Steve. Promise to make an episode set on a bus and instead broadcast a quiz show!"#insideno9 #3by3 pic.twitter.com/Y8aCX4z6dj — Chris Riley (@ChrisSegaFan19) May 18, 2023