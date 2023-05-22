Lewis Capaldi Admits He Scrapped A 'F***ing S***' Collab With Another A-Lister From New Album

Lewis Capaldi performing last month Vito Amati/Shutterstock

Lewis Capaldi has insisted the world will never get to hear the song that he and Niall Horan wrote together, as it’s – in his words – “fucking shit”.

The Forget You singer is currently promoting his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and revealed during a recent interview with The Sun that he and Niall, with whom he’s close pals, previously spent time in the studio together.

Advertisement

However, the fruits of their collective labour ended up being left off the finished album, as they seemingly didn’t match up to Lewis’ standards.

Asked by the tabloid about his dream collaborations, Lewis named Paolo Nutini (“trying to get him and pin him down [...] is slippery”) and Harry Styles (“probably the biggest [singer] in the world at the moment and he is fucking super-sexy”), before turning his attention to Niall.

“Niall would be one of course,” the chart-topping star explained. “We wrote a song and it was not good. Yeah, it was fucking shit.”

“He wrote most of it,” he then joked.

Niall Horan NBC via Getty Images

Advertisement

Niall previously told the Daily Star he thought a song they’d written together was “actually decent”, but admitted: “There was a night we went into the studio and wrote a couple of songs.

“They clearly weren’t good enough because we would have heard them by now.”

Lewis did previously share a collaboration of sorts with Niall earlier this year, when he posted a (very filthy) TikTok duet with the former One Direction star:

While Niall’s work was left off Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the Ed Sheeran collaboration Pointless, which topped the charts upon its release at the end of last year, did make it onto the album.

However, Lewis admitted around the release that he’d had to make a few tweaks to Ed’s work, as he found some of his lyrics a little on the outdated side.

Advertisement