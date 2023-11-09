The New Trailer For Inside Out 2 Introduces Us To A Brand New Emotion

The first trailer for Inside Out is here Disney/Pixar

Disney and Pixar have unveiled the trailer for the long-awaited Inside Out sequel.

A follow-up to the Oscar-winning film was first announced in 2016, with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy and Disgust all returning for the second instalment.

However, this time around, the gang are set to be joined by a new emotion. Enter: Anxiety.

The introduction was made in a short teaser that depicts the existing emotions having their world turned around by their new arrival, who is portrayed by Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke.

Advertisement

“Our little girl is growing up so fast, and things couldn’t be better,” Joy is heard teasing at the beginning of the teaser, although seemingly it’s not to last.

It’s also hinted that Anxiety is not the only new kid on the block, though, as the new newcomer teases to the other emotions that she’s not alone.

Watch the clip for yourself below:

Inside Out first hit cinemas in 2015, and won huge critical acclaim, including an Oscar win for Best Animated Feature and a Best Original Screenplay nomination.

Advertisement

The film centres around a teenage girl, Riley, who – along with her five core emotions – has her life turned upside down when she and her family move to a new city.

Emmy winner Amy Poehler, The Office’s Phyllis Smith and Mindy Kaling, former Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader and comedian Lewis Black voice Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear and Anger, respectively, with Kaitlyn Dias, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan and Richard King also among the voice cast.