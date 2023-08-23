Paddy McGuiness has been announced as the new host of Inside The Factory.
The Top Gear presenter is taking over at the helm of the BBC documentary following the departure of Gregg Wallace, who left the show after seven seasons earlier this year.
Celebrating the announcement, Paddy said: “One of my first jobs was in a factory so I’ve come full circle.
“I’m fascinated by the machinery and the people who make it all tick. Hair nets aside, I can’t wait to get cracking!”
After originally making a name for himself opposite comedian Peter Kay in shows like Phoenix Nights and Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, Paddy began a presenting career.
His on-screen credits include ITV’s Take Me Out and Celebrity Juice, as well as Question Of Sport, I Can See Your Voice and Top Gear for the BBC.
Gregg announced his exit from Inside The Factory in March, saying at the time he wanted to spend more time with his four-year-old son, who has autism.
He later spoke out to dismiss reports in The Times that his departure came after he was reprimanded over remarks he made during a visit to one factory.
The newspaper claimed the alleged remarks “related to the weight of female staff members and were not sexual”, with the MasterChef judge insisting that these reports were “inaccurate”.
More recently, he maintained that the reporting surrounding his Inside The Factor “isn’t accurate”, but confirmed that“an argument” took place prior to his exit.
“There was an issue and I thought that was the perfect time to come out,” he added.