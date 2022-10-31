Is Instagram Down? Thousands Receive 'Account Suspended' Notification

picture alliance via Getty Images People are receiving messages that their accounts have been suspended this PM

Some Instagram users are reporting that the platform is down for them this afternoon, with users hit with messages that their ‘accounts are suspended’.

The message is appearing when users try to log in to their accounts. For many heading to Twitter to report the issue, the message reads: ‘Your account was suspended on 31 October 2022 – there are 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.’

The concerning messages started appearing at approximately 1pm GMT with outage monitoring website Down Detector reporting over 3,000 incidents at 1.50pm.

The reason for the apparent outage is currently unclear, but Instagram users have flocked to Twitter to share that their accounts are down.

One user wrote on Twitter: “What is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it’s just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem?”

Did anyone else's Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won't even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error?#InstagramDown? pic.twitter.com/L49AH6b8vW — Sai Chandu Sunkara (@ChanduSunkara04) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

Another added: “Immediately rushing to twitter to see if anyone else got suspended on instagram.”

If your account has been suspended and you are concerned about your profile being permanently removed, you can contact Instagram via their Help Centre here.