Worried you’re addicted to Instagram? Well soon you’ll be able to see just how much you’ve been scrolling thanks to a new feature the company has revealed it’s working on. It’s called Unique Insights and was first spotted hidden within the actual code for the Android version of the app. Since it was first reported on by Tech Crunch, Instagram’s CEO has actually confirmed in a series of tweets that the company is working on the feature.

We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram – any time should be positive and intentional. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it's the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

It’s not entirely clear how much information will be available to users but we do know that it will at the very least include a ‘Time Spent’ metric that’ll show you how long you’ve been using the app for during each time you open it. Instagram’s latest move to help its users control wellbeing through technology is just the latest in a series of moves by Silicon Valley giants to promote healthy interactions with our phones. Just last week Google revealed that its new version of Android would contain a whole host of new wellbeing features designed to help you use your phone less and even get a better nights sleep by not using your phone before bed.

Learn how we’re supporting #DigitalWellbeing so everyone can enjoy technology that improves life and doesn’t distract from it → https://t.co/IsaUmj4vl9 #io18 pic.twitter.com/v8APGLWHCU — Google (@Google) May 8, 2018