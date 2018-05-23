Instagram has finally added a feature that is beyond overdue: the ability to mute people without unfollowing them.

Lets face it, we’ve all been in this position. Perhaps you follow a relative or friend who does nothing but post hundreds of pictures about different types of beer, except you hate beer.

Now you can’t unfollow them because of course you can’t, you’re not a mean person. Thankfully though you can now mute them, and they’ll be none the wiser.

How it works is really simple. If you want to mute a person simply tap the ... in the top right-hand corner of either their profile or by a specific post.