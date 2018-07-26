Following close behind are Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo who could be earning upwards of $800,000 and $750,000 per post respectively.

Kylie Jenner has just been unveiled as the highest earner on Instagram earning an estimated $1,000,000 per sponsored post.

The other Kardashian family members also make appearances with Kim Kardashian appearing at number 4 ($720,000), Kendall Jenner at number 10 ($500,000) and finally Khloe Kardashian at number 11 ($480,000).

David Beckham is 12th on the list and the first UK entry earning an estimated $300,000 per sponsored post.

The list, which was first released in 2017, has been compiled by UK-based Hopper HQ which manages social media accounts for companies and individuals.

According to Hopper the rankings and costs per post were created after speaking to social media influencers as well as the types of marketing companies that would pay these people to promote their products.