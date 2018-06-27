Instagram has just unveiled a brand-new feature that lets you video call your friends while simultaneously scrolling through the app at the same time.

Video calling seems to be the big new feature this year as Instagram is following in the footsteps of Snapchat which unveiled its own video calling feature in April and Facebook which confirmed that WhatsApp was also getting group video calling later this year.

It is not in and of itself a new technology, it is however one that’s being increasingly adopted as data costs go down allowing us all to use more data for less money.

With so many different options available to you, you might be wondering why you would need a video calling option within Instagram.

How does Instagram Video Call work?

It works directly within the iOS or Android app so you don’t need to download anything and it should just be available to use right now.

For Instagram its USP is a simple one: You can talk AND scroll at the same time.