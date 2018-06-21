Instagram has unveiled a brand-new vertical video service called IGTV.

Designed to rival the likes of YouTube and Snapchat, IGTV will contain everything from short clips to long-form videos from popular users like Selena Gomez to media companies like National Geographic and Vice.

IGTV is a major departure from the norm for Instagram which has exclusively focused on images and its self-destructing Stories which do let you share pictures and extremely short video.

The feature was unveiled at a special event alongside the news that Instagram has now reached the milestone of having a billion users.

To get your head around what IGTV actually is and how it works here’s everything you need to know:

What is IGTV?

IGTV is a new video service launching from Instagram. It allows popular creators and media companies to produce short or long-form videos.

Unlike most video services such as YouTube or Twitch, IGTV exclusively shows videos in vertical format rather than requiring you to twist your phone to see it in widescreen.