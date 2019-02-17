Netflix

Many an hour can be wasted of a hungover Sunday, binge-watching reruns of Four In A Bed. Since its debut in 2010, the show, which sees four BnB owners taking it in turns to host as the other couples rate their establishments, has become famed for its pettiness among the contestants. But if you thought Brits were bad, then clearly you are yet to see Australia’s take on the format, Instant Hotel. The series, which focuses on Air BnBs rather than the traditional guest house, first aired Down Under back in 2017, but is reaching a whole new fanbase after making its way onto Netflix earlier this year. And if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s 22 reasons why you absolutely should... 1. The series is full of proper Aussie characters, like the adorable Mark and Jannine

Once you see the mullet, you know you're in for a good day. 😍 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/z5P6M1I5IZ — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 10, 2017

2. And the sublimely ridiculous, Margarita-loving Babe...

Every Australian mum when someone starts pumping the ABBA... 💃💃💃 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/tnqGI2oSCJ — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 8, 2017

3. Some of the Instant Hotels featured in the show are interesting to say the least

Rock, roll and red wine!! What do you think of Mark & Jannine’s #InstantHotelAU? 😱 pic.twitter.com/WWdhJXn39a — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 8, 2017

4. And some of them really could do with employing the phrase ‘less is more’

Do you think Brent & Leroy’s style is cluttered or couture? 🤷 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/aehzK2fnrn — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 14, 2017

5. Many of the participants have ideas above their station, and are at pains to tell everyone why they are better judges of taste than anyone else

6. While it Britain, we usually employ the tactic of being lovely to people’s faces and say everything else behind their backs, this lot do not operate on the same basis

Is Anita right in her criticisms about Point Cook? 👍 or 👎? #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/1TMGvvLFl7 — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 21, 2017

7. All the rooms in each Instant Hotel are not assigned, meaning the contestants have to come up with inventive ways of fighting it out when it comes to deciding who is sleeping where

Sturt getting into a staring competition with Leroy’s death stare?! He doesn’t know what he’s signed up for! 😳 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/gNcUW9jmON — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 28, 2017

8. With the aim of the game to score as many points from the guests as possible, there’s many little ways in which the owners try and do this, one of which are the Welcome Packs – sometimes though, they are a little too welcoming, if you catch our drift

Babe and Bondi's welcome packs are little suggestive...🙊 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/2Aui5ieRbi — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 13, 2017

9. Some have unusual ways of trying to bump up their marks, but this can lead to mixed results...

Babe, Bondi and a buff bartender!! What did you think of Margaritaville’s man candy? 💪 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/B6q4xPx56s — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 13, 2017

10. Because with this bunch, even a nice dinner party can escalate into an awkward row

11. During the show, the contestants also have the chance to convey their feelings to camera, and the shade of it all is deliciously brilliant

I just started Instant Hotel and I'm all in for this Australian shade pic.twitter.com/EIfwvxAopR — Adina Bresge (@abresge) January 19, 2019

12. Meanwhile, the activities the hosts arrange for their guests are unlike anything you would get here in the UK

Could you lock lips with a cane toad? 😘🐸 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/uy00KtoTST — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 14, 2017

13. And not ones we’d be in any sort of rush to go and do

Will Serena & Sturt lose brownie points for this trip? 💩💩💩 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/Rn85z8SZfx — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 21, 2017

14. We especially love it when the outings introduce us to characters even more colourful than the contestants themselves

Getting to know some of the local Humpty Doo wildlife… 😳 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/SK2JOZg7uP — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 7, 2017

15. When it comes to the all-important feedback, none of it is anonymous...

“Class Act should be called Ass Act!” - Is this the harshest review yet? 😳 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/VkNEwiTZy7 — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 20, 2017

16. And the comments are WAY more savage than anything ever left in the Four In A Bed guestbooks

“As if someone’s Nana had decorated it when she was off her meds!” - Is this the harshest #InstantHotelAU review so far?! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/uXqxFHFk4s — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 14, 2017

17. They will even score them down over things that are out of their control

Is it fair for the teams to judge Sam & James on the number of mozzies?! 😬 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/uHGgBCxTyx — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 9, 2017

18. The contestants also get to find out how they scored each other as the competition goes along, allowing for much more tactical gameplay

19. In a twist of the Four In A Bed format, the property owners also get to score their guests, meaning they can seek revenge if their place gets a low mark

Do you find Mikey & Shay’s scores "childish and spiteful"? 🔥🔥🔥 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/jbtZD28Ax8 — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 27, 2017

20. However, to prevent the scoring from descending into complete chaos, the Instant Hotels are also independently judged by steely (but faaaabulous) hospitality expert Juliet Ashworth...

Judge Juliet will be putting her expert eye to our team’s #InstantHotelAU! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WbuQDBrjP3 — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 7, 2017

21. And let us tell you, she is not afraid to tell people if their place doesn’t come up to her standards. Alex Polizzi has nothing on her.

We stan Juliet Ashworth, Queen of the Instant Hotel. pic.twitter.com/pWGlyqmzHJ — Bromona Quimby (@BromonaQuimby) January 6, 2019

22. One thing we will never understand, though, is why the competitors always bring so much luggage with them when they are literally staying for one night?

Simon is all of us when a mate needs a hand! 😂 #InstantHotelAU pic.twitter.com/mAldHPOCta — Instant Hotel (@InstantHotelAU) November 15, 2017