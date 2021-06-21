Life

This Instant Pot Amazon Prime Day Deal Is Sizzling Hot

It's almost half price for today only.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s a reason the Instant Pot has a cult following. The 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yoghurt maker, searing pan, steamer and food warmer. Talk about multi-tasking.

The product has 44% off on Amazon Prime Day, making it just £49.99 instead of £89.99.

With an average 4.7 stars out of five from 12,000 reviews, users are pretty happy with its performance. Mike Rampton is one such happy customer, writing in a review on HuffPost UK: “It’s that kind of product which has gathered an almost cult-like following... And then my family got one – and it’s the goddamn best.”

“The main thing the Instant Pot does is cook stuff absurdly quickly that would normally take you a while. And for those who no longer have the time or the freedom for more leisurely cooking, it’s a game-changer.”

FoodFood and DrinkshoppingAmazon Prime Day 2021