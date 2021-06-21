Parents

19 Things For Babies On Amazon That Parents Swear By

From newborn baby clothes to car seats to prams and cribs – expect savings of up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Being a new parent is expensive business. If you haven’t got the luxury of hand-me-downs, there’ll be lots you need to buy for your new bundle of joy.

You’ll be looking for a cot, a pram, a car seat, baby clothes, bedding, bottles, nappies, a changing mat, muslins. And then there are those optional extras: room thermometers, sterilising kits, baby monitors, breast pumps, Moses baskets, and white noise machines. The list can be never-ending.

Thankfully for you (and your bank balance), there are huge discounts to be had on Amazon Prime Day from big name baby brands, meaning you could save hundreds on all the essentials you need for your new arrival.

From Maxi-Cosi car seats to the infamous Tommee Tippee GroEgg (that’s a room thermometer, for the unacquainted), here are the best deals on products that parents swear by (rated four or more stars), with savings of up to 75% off.

1
A cute woodland play mat which will keep babies mesmerised – now 33% off
Amazon
Tiny Love Gymini Deluxe, Musical Baby Play Mat and Newborn Activity Gym, now £39.90 (was £59.99)

Customers gave it 4.8 out of 5 stars.
2
This silky soft rose petal blanket by aden + anais is reduced by more than 40%
Amazon
Aden + Anais Silky Soft Dream Blanket, now £35.99 (was £59.95)

Customers gave it 4.8 out of 5 stars.
3
This travel system grows with your baby from a newborn to toddler
Amazon
Silver Cross Wayfarer 2020 Travel System (Lightweight Baby Pram for Newborn to Toddler, with Reclinable Reversible Pushchair Seat and Carrycot), now £555.99 (was £695)

Customers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
4
This steriliser from Munchkin does the hard work for you and is 30% off
Amazon
Munchkin Portable UV Soother & Dummy Steriliser Plus (Kills 99.99% of Germs in 59 Seconds, Mini UV Light Sanitiser Box with Rechargeable Battery), now £20.99 (was £29.99)

Customers gave it 4.3 out of 5 stars.
5
These maracas for babies are perfect if you love... noise?
Amazon
Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock Maracas, now £5.99 (was £8.99)

Customers gave it 4.6 out of 5 stars.
6
97% of mums recommend these bottles – and they're 70% off
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Bottle Starter Set (Breast-like Teats with Anti-Colic Valve), now £10.99 (was £36.99)

Customers gave it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
7
Hold your baby close to your body with this carrier for 50% off
Amazon
Chicco ComfyFit Baby Carrier (one size), now £25.49 (was £50)

Customers gave it 4.3 out of 5 stars.
8
This stylish Silver Cross changing bag is on offer and comes with a nappy changing mat
Amazon
Silver Cross Wave Baby Changing Bag Backpack with Padded Nappy Changing Mat, now £72 (was £94.81)

Customers gave it 4.6 out of 5 stars.
9
Get more than 50% off this high tech monitor with two-way communication and lullabies
Amazon
Campark Baby Monitor, now £39.99 (was £89.99)

Customers gave it 4.2 out of 5 stars.
10
This sleeping bag by Nuby is now half price
Amazon
Nuby Sleeping Bag for Babies 0 to 6 Months (2.5 tog), now £9.89 (was £19.99)

Customers gave it 4.3 out of 5 stars.
11
The Next2Me crib is reduced by 46%
Amazon
Chicco Next2Me Bedside Baby Crib, now £96.99 (was £179.00)

Customers gave it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
12
This electric rocking chair comes with five different settings and is 44% off
Amazon
Costway Electric Baby Bouncer Chair with Remote Control, now £99.95 (was £179.95)

Customers gave it 4.3 out of 5 stars.
13
This mirror lets your baby see you if their car seat faces away – it's 57% off
Amazon
Brica by Munchkin 360 Pivoting Baby In-Sight Adjustable Car Mirror, now £8.11 (was £18.99)

Customers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
14
Get 43% off this Maxi-Cosi car seat, perfect for newborns up until they're a year old
Amazon
Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat (Group 0+, ISOFIX, Suitable from Birth, 0-12 Months, 0-13 kg, Essential Black), now £79 (was £139)

Please note the base is sold separately.
Customers gave it 4.9 out of 5 stars.
15
There's 65% off this feeding set from Tommee Tippee
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Anti-Colic Complete Feeding Set, now £59.99 (was £169.99)

Customers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
16
This 3-in-1 mobile crib toy from Fisher Price is now more than 50% cheaper
Amazon
Fisher-Price Butterfly Dreams 3-in-1 Projection Mobile Crib Toy, now £19.60 (was £44.94)

Customers gave it 4.4 out of 5 stars.
17
Lots of new parents swear by this Medela breast pump – and it's half price
Amazon
Medela Swing Flex Single Electric Breast Pump, now £66.26 (was £139.99)

Customers gave it 4.4 out of 5 stars.
18
Get 50% off the GroEgg2, which lets parents know how warm the room is
Amazon
Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Colour Changing Room Thermometer & Night Light, now £14.99 (was £29.99)

Customers gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
19
This white noise machine one by Renpho is half price
Amazon
White Noise Machine (Rechargeable), now £18.69 (was £39.99).

Customers gave it 4.6 out of 5 stars.
