Life

18 Multipacks On Amazon You'd Be A Fool Not To Bulk Buy Today

From crisps to pet food, cleaning products to batteries, go forth and fill up your baskets.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to boring bargain products on Amazon, we’ve got you sorted. We also know how to help if you’re looking for practical buys – but the holy grail of Prime Day shopping is yet to come: yes, we’re talking multipacks. Big, bulky, multipacks.

There’s nothing sexy about them – they’re often heavy, take up a lot of space, and are a nightmare to carry home from the shops – but the savings (oh the savings) are too good to pass up. Especially on Prime Day.

So we’ve got all your bulk buy needs covered. From crisps to pet food, cleaning products to batteries, go forth and fill up your baskets. Bonus: you won’t have to awkwardly carry them home.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member.

36% off a classic snack - what's not to love?
Amazon
Walkers Crisps Monster Munch Pickled Onion Snacks Box, 40 g (Pack of 30), now £16.39 (was £25.50)
Grab a pack of these Dettol wipes at 59% off!
Amazon
Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning, Multipack of 6 x 126, Total 756 Wipes, now £14.89, (was £36)
Power on with this fab deal at 30% off
Amazon
Duracell Plus AA Alkaline Batteries [Pack of 18], now £10.69, (was £15.29)
Grab 31% off these bog rolls while stocks last
Amazon
Kleenex Standard Size Toilet Roll 8484 - 4 Ply Toilet Paper - 24 Rolls, now £17.29, (was £24.98)
No more spills with this 29% off deal
Amazon
Sistema Klip It 20 Pack, Polypropylene, Clear/Blue, now £23.99 (was £33.97)
Save yourself a panic buy with these cards - now 1/3 off!
Amazon
20 Birthday Cards Multipack Vol 1 by Wonder Cards, now £9.99 (was £14.99)
Make your cat happy with 43% off Dreamies
Amazon
Dreamies Prime Day Cat Treats Variety Pack, Snacks with Chicken, Salmon and Cheese, 12 Pouches of 60 g, now £8.49 (was £15)
Level up your morning coffee with this 29% off deal
Amazon
Starbucks White Cup Variety Pack by Nescafe Dolce Gusto Coffee Pods, (Pack of 6, Total 72 Capsules, 36 Servings), now £16.99 (was £23.94)
Clean up with this fab 20% off deal
Amazon
MR.SIGA Microfibre Cleaning Cloth, Pack of 24, £12.79 (was £15.99)
Treat yourself to this 40% off deal
Amazon
Snickers Chocolate Bars Bulk Box, Peanut Chocolate, 48 Bars, £17.49 (was £29.28)
Don't forget the dog with this 50% off deal
Amazon
Harringtons Grain Free Wet Dog Food Mixed Flavours 16x400g, £11.99 (was £24)
Save 25% off with these compostable bin liners
Amazon
Brabantia 118685 Compostable Bin Liners PerfectFit Size X, 10-12L, 10 Bags per roll, now £5.24 (was £7.00)
One for the Marmite lovers! These crips are 61% off
Amazon
Walkers Marmite Crisps Box, 32.5 g (Case of 32), now £8.53 (was £22.08)
A Prime Day favourite - now almost half price!
Amazon
3M Command Picture Hanging Strips – Removable Hanging Strips for Large Picture Frames – Value Pack - 4 Pairs (Medium), 8 Pairs (Large), now £5.60 (was £10.99)
Breakfast sorted!
Amazon
Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge Sachets, 27 g (Pack of 120), now £14.16, (was £17.10)
At almost 50% off this deal is hard to pass up
Amazon
Dettol All-in-One Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen, 400 ml, Pack of 6, now £10.29 (was £20)
Scrub up well with this 30% off deal
Amazon
Original Source I'm Plant Based Cedarwood & Eucalyptus Body Wash, 6 Pack, £12.55 (was £17.94)
Save space and money with this great deal at 22% off
Amazon
SPACESAVER 10 x Premium Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags, now £17.59, (was £22.99)
Amazon Prime Day 2021homeshoppingLifeFinds