Parents Swear By This Instant Pot Cooker (And It's 30% Off Right Now)

Among parenting circles, the ‘Instant Pot’ has a genuine cult following – and it’s easy to see why. To give it its full name, the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Smart Cooker is a kitchen godsend, multi-tasking as a slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer, food warmer and even yoghurt maker (if that’s your thing).

It makes healthy cooking easier and quicker, it saves space on the kitchen worktop, and –*grabs megaphone* – it’s got a brilliant 30% this weekend on Amazon. That means you buy one for £69.99 rather than the regular £99.99, a very respectable £30 saving, which takes this gadget from wishlist to buy now.

When our parenting writer Mike Rampton got his hands on one, he was in raptures. “I’d heard of the Instant Pot before I saw one for myself,” he writes. “And then my family got one – and it’s the goddamn best.”

Let Mike explain the genius (or you can read his full review here):

“The main thing the Instant Pot does is cook stuff absurdly quickly that would normally take you a while. And for those who no longer have the time or the freedom for more leisurely cooking, it’s a game-changer... “Something to do with pressure, and steam, and temperature, and Christ knows what, means you can chuck a bunch of food in with no real care and half an hour later sit down to something magnificent. You can do a stew in, what, 45 minutes? And you end up with beautifully tender meat falling off the bone. The first thing we made in it – a short-rib ragu – is just about the best thing I’ve ever eaten, and went from a vague thought to satisfied belches in an hour. “It’s also pleasingly intense. For an item that feels really high-tech, it coughs and splutters quite terrifyingly when you release the pressure, shooting a jet of steam into your kitchen ceiling for way longer than you’d expect it to. I love it!”