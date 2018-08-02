The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates to their highest level for almost a decade on Thursday - sounds important but what the hell does it mean?

If you’re still of a relatively youthful age there’s a good chance interests rates have been at the same incredibly low levels for most of your adult life, so you’d be forgiven for not taking much notice.

But with them likely creeping up a little this week, perhaps this is as good a time as any to get yourself acquainted with a fundamental part of monetary policy.

OK, let’s start with the basics:

What’s An Interest Rate?

Simply put, an interest rate is the amount it costs to borrow money.

This is always expressed as a percentage of the total loaned so the more you borrow, the more you pay.

They are typically calculated annually and so are called Annual Percentage Rates (APR).

What Does It Apply To?

The two biggest things in the context of the Bank of England news are mortgages and savings, two things millennials are notoriously short of.

Interest rates also apply when you buy something expensive like a car and pay in instalments, but for the purposes of this piece we’re going to ignore this.

How Does It Affect Them?

Mortgages and savings are basically opposites in terms of interest rates - what’s good for one is always bad for the other and vice versa.

If you have a mortgage then a lower interest rate is best, as it means the cost of lending the money you paid for your home with is lower.

If you have savings, a high interest rate is best as banks essentially pay you more each year.

However, many mortgages and savings accounts are set up on a ‘fixed-rate’ basis, meaning interest payments remain the same for a set period, regardless of any fluctuation.

Hang On, The Bank Pays Me?

Yup, lending money works both ways - when you deposit your paycheque in the bank, that bank is borrowing the money from you. They then invest this as they see fit, pay you a small fee - the interest rate - and promise to pay you back when you go to a cash point.

Why Is It So Low Right Now?

Back in November 2007 interest rates were 5.75% - great news for savers, less so for homebuyers.

Then the financial crisis happened and they were slashed from 1% to the emergency low of 0.5% in an effort to contain the fall-out.