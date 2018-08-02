The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates to their highest level for almost a decade on Thursday - sounds important but what the hell does it mean?
If you’re still of a relatively youthful age there’s a good chance interests rates have been at the same incredibly low levels for most of your adult life, so you’d be forgiven for not taking much notice.
But with them likely creeping up a little this week, perhaps this is as good a time as any to get yourself acquainted with a fundamental part of monetary policy.
OK, let’s start with the basics:
What’s An Interest Rate?
Simply put, an interest rate is the amount it costs to borrow money.
This is always expressed as a percentage of the total loaned so the more you borrow, the more you pay.
They are typically calculated annually and so are called Annual Percentage Rates (APR).
What Does It Apply To?
The two biggest things in the context of the Bank of England news are mortgages and savings, two things millennials are notoriously short of.
Interest rates also apply when you buy something expensive like a car and pay in instalments, but for the purposes of this piece we’re going to ignore this.
How Does It Affect Them?
Mortgages and savings are basically opposites in terms of interest rates - what’s good for one is always bad for the other and vice versa.
If you have a mortgage then a lower interest rate is best, as it means the cost of lending the money you paid for your home with is lower.
If you have savings, a high interest rate is best as banks essentially pay you more each year.
However, many mortgages and savings accounts are set up on a ‘fixed-rate’ basis, meaning interest payments remain the same for a set period, regardless of any fluctuation.
Hang On, The Bank Pays Me?
Yup, lending money works both ways - when you deposit your paycheque in the bank, that bank is borrowing the money from you. They then invest this as they see fit, pay you a small fee - the interest rate - and promise to pay you back when you go to a cash point.
Why Is It So Low Right Now?
Back in November 2007 interest rates were 5.75% - great news for savers, less so for homebuyers.
Then the financial crisis happened and they were slashed from 1% to the emergency low of 0.5% in an effort to contain the fall-out.
How Does That Work?
The thinking is that if it costs less to borrow money, then more people will be willing to lend it – which in theory should stimulate the economy.
In 2009 the Bank of England combined lowering interest rates with quantitative easing - basically creating new money - in an effort to encourage lenders to get people buying things again.
Why Does It Have To Go Up?
Money is just like any other goods or service, in that the price you pay for it boils down to supply and demand.
Interests rates have been exceptionally low for almost a decade, but as the UK economy has strengthened, the demand for borrowing has increased.
As this happens, it’s only reasonable that lenders should be able to charge more and this is why the Bank of England plans to gradually increase interest rates.
But it also has the delicate job of balancing them, so that the cost of borrowing doesn’t rise too quickly.
If this happens then people may stop borrowing, potentially cancelling out some or all of the economic recovery since the financial crash.
What Does The Future Hold?
Can’t really help you there I’m afraid, too many variables.
Interest rates will go up as they can’t continue on what is essentially an emergency rate forever, but by how much and when is still up for debate.
What Do The Professionals Say?
Investec economist George Brown said he is “fairly confident” the bank will move to raise rates and believes the economy has performed in line with the bank’s last forecasts in May, when it backed off from a widely anticipated hike to wait and see how the economy recovered after a weather-hit start to the year.
He also said if it does raise rates again on Thursday, it will be the only increase in 2018, but predicts a quarter point rise every six months until rates reach 1.5% in 2020.
Howard Young at the EY Item Club believes the result of the decision may be less definitive, due to inflation and weak wage growth.
He said: “We believe that the odds still favour the Bank of England lifting interest rates from 0.50% to 0.75% on Thursday after the August MPC meeting – most likely following a split vote.
“With interest rates down at 0.50%, the Bank of England would clearly likely to gradually normalise monetary policy, given that it is essentially an emergency low rate.”