This article contains spoilers for the final of Interior Design Masters. After eight weeks of dramatic makeovers, tense races against the clock and more wigs than a United Kingdolls live show, Interior Design Masters sadly came to an end on Tuesday night. In the final showdown of the series, the two finalists were given their heftiest challenge yet, with Lynsey Ford and Siobhan Murphy each tasked with doing up luxury villas in Cornwall. Putting both of them out of their comfort zones, Lynsey was briefed with making over a four-bedroom villa for a girls’ trip away, while Siobhan was given an identical property, but told to keep a family holiday in mind with her design.

Lynsey won over the judges with details like her bespoke kitchen island and a makeup table between the main bedrooms, while Siobhan went all out with her unique style, throwing everything at her final challenge. Eventually, it was Lynsey who was crowned the winner of series 2, and if you’re as gutted as we are that the show is over, you might be pleased to hear the pair’s villas are now available to rent. Should you fancy a trip to Cornwall when lockdown restrictions are eventually lifted, both properties are now being listed on Together Travel’s website, for “from £123 a night”, so whether you fancy a few nights in Siobhan’s elaborate and eye-catching family villa or Lynsey’s winning property, get booking now – before another Interior Design Masters fan beats you to it.

Tuesday night’s final ended with a special message, following Lynsey’s win. The amateur designer – who announced she was pregnant during filming – gave birth two weeks ago, with a photo of her newborn daughter quickly flashing up after the credits. A message on screen also read: “Welcome baby Poppy. Lynsey’s best creation to date! Arrived 11th March 2021.”

BBC A special message from Lynsey at the end of Interior Design Masters