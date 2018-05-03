A Danish fashion brand has launched a Kickstarter to fund the creation of boxers, socks and t-shirts that it claims you “won’t need to wash for weeks”.

The NASA-inspired garments, created by Organic Basics, are treated with a high-tech silver formula that supposedly kills bacteria and odours, allowing the wearer to feel fresher for longer. The pants are also designed to be breathable, with ventilation in “critical sweat zones” - make of that what you will.

If the thought of day-old pants is enough to make you squirm, perhaps the environmental benefits will change your mind. The products are aimed at the eco-conscious, as less washing means less water waste and less energy usage.

Unlike Organic Basics’ first designs, which came onto the market after a sucessful Kickstarter campaign two years, the new collection, SilverTech 2.0, is made from 100% recycled materials.