Intuitive Eating Goes Against Everything We've Been Taught As Women

Most of us have toyed with different fad diets over the years — from Atkins to low fat to keto, there’s a host of diets out there that are said to have us in the best shape of our lives.

Usually, though, they have our mental health in the pits and make us so tired we can barely get up in the morning.

According to the University of Michigan, almost half of all Americans tried to lose weight in 2019-2020, and the rate is higher among women.

Women do feel the strain of toxic diet culture more, which is why a lot of us are turning to intuitive eating as a way to embrace and love our bodies. This tongue-in-cheek TikTok video shows exactly how women punish themselves over food.

What is intuitive eating?

People are loving this style of eating which takes a ‘non-diet’ approach and encourages you to not ignore your body’s signals and to eat when you’re hungry, regardless of traditional mealtimes.

It was developed by two American dieticians, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, in the ’90s, based on their experiences of working with overweight people.

It’s all about promoting a healthy relationship between us and the food we eat.

The premise is that you eat when you’re hungry and stop when you’re full by listening to what your body is telling you. Usually, that means eating with no distractions and fully enjoying your food, mindfully.

Registered dietician Sofia on TikTok shares more in a video she posted about the lifestyle change: “The primary goal of intuitive eating is NOT weight loss.

“It’s about teaching individuals about how to let go of the diet culture mentality and regain their intuition around food, while also providing nutrition education on the side.”

She says that people learn how to honour their hunger and cravings to live their healthiest, happiest life.

Here are the principles of intuitive eating that she describes…

Rejecting diet mentality

Making peace with food

Feeling your fullness

Honouring your health

Gentle nutrition

According to research, the eating style can help women in particular. The findings say, that “eating in response to hunger and satiety signals appeared easier to adopt than letting go of ‘good’/‘bad’ labels on food and a focus on body weight and giving oneself unconditional permission to eat desired foods.”

How to try it yourself

Listen to your body

Intuitive eating TikTokker Sarah Randall says it’s important not to filter our body’s natural hunger cues. You know those times where you have dinner and then an hour later you’re ravenous again?

Diet culture advocates would say “just have a glass of water” and you’ll feel full, but she suggests just having something to eat and moving on with your day. It’s all about honouring your body.

That doesn’t mean you have to go bananas with eating junk food, though. It’s always good to prioritise healthy meats, veggies, fruits, legumes and grains as part of a balanced diet.

Detox your social media feeds

Get rid of anything or anyone online (or in person) who makes you feel ‘less than’ when it comes to how you look. If looking at fitness influencers online has you comparing yourself to them, then hit the unfollow button.

Give yourself freedom

Allow yourself to enjoy food without judgement. This can be hard, especially seeing as we’re hard-wired to prioritise thinness above all in Western societies, but you deserve to nourish your body to allow you to feel happy and energised.

Do your research