This Terminally Ill Mother And Son Face Deportation To Pakistan, Despite Death Threats

Amardeep Bassey Iram Shahzadi and her son, Muhammed, who were sent funeral shrouds in the post

A terminally ill mother and her gravely ill teenage son are set to be deported back to Pakistan despite fleeing an abusive husband who has made threats to their lives since they move to the UK.

Home Office officials say they don’t believe that terminal cancer sufferer, Iram Shahzadi, and her 15-year-old son, Muhammed Ali, face any danger if forced to return to Pakistan.

They dismissed her appeal for asylum, despite claims that her husband deliberately pushed their son down a staircase in Pakistan, tearing his kidneys and making him dependent on a dialysis machine, which he only has access to in the UK.

In a chilling development last month, Shahzadi claims her violent husband tracked her to her Birmingham home and posted two traditional Islamic funeral shrouds – one for a woman and the other for a child.

“He’s basically sending us a message that we should get ready for death and that he’s going to kill us if we ever return to Pakistan,” said Shahzadi, who had a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after arriving in the UK with her son in 2013.

The 42-year-old’s case has been taken up by Birmingham MP Shabana Mahmood, who said she was “stunned” that the government was insisting on deporting the desperate pair.

She said: “I am particularly concerned for her son Muhammed who needs continuous medical care, including dialysis, while he awaits a kidney transplant.

“Without this care, which he will not receive in Pakistan he will simply not survive.

“Both mother and son have been through considerable psychological distress as well as serious physical illnesses.”

Iram Shazadi arrived in the UK from Lahore, Pakistan, five years ago fleeing years of abuse from her husband and to seek medical treatment for her son.

“When I got off the plane I felt freedom for the first time and was excited about starting a new life here,” she said.

“I was eventually directed to the immigration centre in Croydon where I applied for political asylum and Muhammed was admitted into Evelina Children’s hospital in London for his kidney treatment.”