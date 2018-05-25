Revealed: 'Dark Ads' Dominated Facebook Advertising Ahead Of The Irish Abortion Referendum

Almost two-thirds of the Facebook adverts around the Irish abortion referendum are so-called “dark ads” from unregistered campaigns, new data reveals.

The officially registered campaigns on Ireland’s 8th amendment have run hundreds of adverts on the social media site in the final weeks of the campaign, but these have been dwarfed by those from unregistered campaigners – justifying fears that dark ads could be influencing the vote.

The data comes from the Transparent Referendum Initiative (TRI), which has crowdsourced information on online adverts around Ireland’s referendum using the browser add-on, WhoTargetsMe.

The data builds a picture – though an incomplete one – of the flurry of adverts targeting Irish voters during the final weeks of highly-charged debate over abortion.

The data, which was analysed by Killian McLoughlin at the computational social sciences laboratory at University College Dublin, reveals that of the 1,281 partisan adverts the initiative has collected through the campaign:

• 749 (58%) were in favour of repealing the abortion ban • 532 (43%) were in favour of keeping it

Earlier this month Facebook and Google announced they would no longer accept adverts on the referendum from overseas advertisers, such as US church groups – despite such ads being allowed under Irish election law.

However, it’s not clear whether that ban led to an end of adverts of that type on the Google and Facebook platforms, because so many of the adverts were untraceable.

McLoughlin said though it was impossible to separate out the impact on volume that the ban has had, “what we have seen is an end to identifiable overseas ads in our database since Facebook’s May 8th decision.

“Since then the number of Irish ads has grown exponentially, but the number of untraceable ads has also risen. While it is possible that these pages are Irish and we’re just unable to identify their precise source, they could also be international accounts.”