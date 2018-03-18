Tim Williams via Getty Images Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam and Six Nations Championship after defeating England at Twickenham on Saturday

Rugby grand slam heroes Ireland have been forced to cancel their homecoming party in Dublin due to bad weather. Thousands of jubilant fans were expected to welcome the champions at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon. However, the IRFU has advised that the event has been cancelled due to heavy snow.

Sorry folks. #SonOfTheBeast has taken a toll. Today’s planned homecoming has been cancelled due to the weather conditions. #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/Wi4mAIRcmw — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2018

In a statement, the IRFU said: “We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather. “Irish Rugby would like to thank their supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign.” The event was due to kick off at 4.30pm when Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, skipper Rory Best and the rest of the squad were to take to the stage to be introduced to the crowd. Ireland sealed the Grand Slam with a 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day. A Status Orange snow-ice warning has been extended across parts of Ireland to 6pm for seven counties, including Dublin. Meanwhile, widespread snow across the UK overnight Saturday has hit transport links, with police forces in the worst-hit regions urging people to avoid non-essential road travel. The wintry snap dubbed the “mini beast from the east” brought up to 15cm of snow for parts of the south east overnight as temperatures plummeted below freezing nation-wide. The Met Office has weather warnings in place for more snow and ice for most of the country, with some areas of south west England and Wales likely to see up to 25cm of snowfall on Sunday.

Temperatures will really struggle on Sunday with maximum temperatures in low single figures. Add the wind chill and it will feel bitterly cold! #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/nVtdCS7juZ — Met Office (@metoffice) March 17, 2018

Highways England has issued a severe weather alert for snow, with motorists advised to check road conditions before setting off, Traffic Wales warned of adverse conditions on some routes and Traffic Scotland urged road travellers to use caution in eastern parts of the country. On the rail network, CrossCountry was experiencing “significant problems” due to adverse weather. Great Western Railway cancelled services between Exeter and Barnstaple until midday and South Western Railway cancelled some morning services to test the track after a combination of high winds and snow. Meanwhile, Bristol Airport said it had been forced to close its airport until midday “despite all the efforts of our snow clearing team”.

Please be aware due to the severe weather across the country we are extremely busy. We will try to respond to tweets as best we can. If your enquiry is urgent please call our contact centre (open 24/7) on 0300 123 5000 for assistance. Thanks. — Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) March 18, 2018

Heathrow Airport said “extreme wintry weather” was expected, adding: “In preparation, we’ve worked with our airlines to consolidate Sunday’s flight schedule, moving passengers on to fewer flights. “This decision enables us to provide more certainty to passengers around departing flights, whilst ensuring safety and service standards despite the challenging conditions.” Gatwick Airport said it had seen snowfall overnight, although flights were arriving and departing as normal.

Flights are arriving and departing from Gatwick as normal. We have had some snowfall overnight so we recommend that you check the status of your flight with your airline and also allow extra time for your journey to the airport if needed. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) March 18, 2018

Stansted Airport and Luton Airport also advised passengers to check with their airlines. Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “There will be tricky travel conditions and disruption and we want to make sure people are aware that they need to check before they set off. “Many places have seen some snow overnight and we’ve got some showers pushing across eastern Scotland, much of northern England and quite a few parts of Wales. “Elsewhere it’s going to turn dry and brighter, however the main focus for snow later today will be in the south west.”

Amber weather warnings in force for #snow and #ice across parts of England and Wales on Sunday, with some disruption likely. Stay #weatheraware ❄️ pic.twitter.com/0YUfglP9OG — Met Office (@metoffice) March 17, 2018

Avon and Somerset Police, North and South Wales Police and Humberside were among the forces asking motorists to avoid non-essential road travel. Wattisham in Suffolk saw 15cm of snow fall overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, while Nottingham awoke to a covering 13cm deep. Shetland saw the coldest temperature overnight, with a low of minus 5.8C (42F), although frost was widespread, with Okehampton in Devon seeing a low of minus 4.7C (40F).

Slowly out and about. Startled some wildlife! pic.twitter.com/IluPiLNYc8 — ASP South Somerset (@ASPSSomerset) March 18, 2018