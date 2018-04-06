Ireland Rugby Star Paddy Jackson Admits Shame After Rape Case Acquittal

An Ireland rugby player last week acquitted of rape has said he is ashamed that his accuser left his home distressed, and has apologised for engaging in “degrading and offensive” WhatsApp chats.

Paddy Jackson, 26, and his Ireland and Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, 25, were unanimously acquitted at Belfast Crown Court of raping the woman at a party at his south Belfast home in June 2016.

Jackson was also found not guilty of sexual assault in a case that led to an outpouring of online support for their alleged victim, under the hashtag #i believeher.

Rallies in solidarity were also held for the woman across Ireland after the not guilty verdict was handed down, attracting hundreds of protesters across the country.

In a statement issued through the Press Association on Friday, Jackson said he would always regret the events of the night in question and that criticism levelled at him was “fully justified”.

Jackson also apologised “unreservedly” for engaging in “degrading and offensive” WhatsApp conversations about the incident.

Jackson’s full statement reads:

“I am ashamed that a young woman who was a visitor to my home left in a distressed state. This was never my intention and I will always regret the events of that evening. “I am also truly sorry for engaging in a WhatsApp group chat which was degrading and offensive and I apologise unreservedly for this. “The criticism of my behaviour is fully justified and I know I have betrayed the values of my family and those of the wider public. “Following the trial I have taken time to reflect with my family on the values that were such an integral part of my upbringing, the most important of which is respect. My departure from these values has caused understandable public anger and I am resolutely committed to returning to those principles.”

But many people pointed out that Jackson’s apology was a marked change in tone, and pointed out the heavy-handed tactics his legal team had taken to attempt to silence his critics.