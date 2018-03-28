Minutes after the not guilty verdicts were announced, people began showing support for the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and criticising the lengthy and often harrowing trial.

Judge Patricia Smith told the jury before their deliberations that she would only accept a unanimous verdict, with all jurors required to be in agreement.

The trial, which was described by the judge as “the most difficult ... that any jury in Northern Ireland has ever been asked to adjudicate on”, unfolded over nine weeks and ended on Wednesday.

Paddy Jackson, 26, and Stuart Olding, 25, both rugby players from Belfast, were accused of rape by a woman who joined them on a night out in June 2016. They denied the charges, with Jackson denying a further charge of sexual assault.

The acquittal of two international rugby players of rape has prompted an outpouring of online support for their alleged victim, under the hashtag #i believeher .

The #IBelieveHer hashtag gives an insight into how deeply upsetting this court case was for so many people. If nothing else, it must surely lead to a change in how rape trials are conducted. Is there any other crime in which the alleged victim appears to be the one on trial?

Appalled and disgusted by the verdicts in Belfast rape trial - so sickened - #Ibelieveher

The rape was alleged to have happened during an after-party at Jackson’s home in south Belfast in June 28, 2016.

The woman told the court she was attacked after going upstairs to retrieve a clutch bag, having decided to leave the party because the “mood changed”.

The woman claimed Jackson had followed her into the bedroom, pushed her onto the bed pulled down her trousers and pants, then penetrated her.

She further alleged Olding walked into the room and forced her to perform oral sex. Jackson and Olding were arrested two days after the alleged attack.

They answered all questions during interviews but when they were re-interviewed in October they made no comment, on legal advice.

During the trial, jurors heard the content of group WhatsApp messages in which Olding and Jackson boasted about having sex. Olding described a woman he had sex with as “very, very loose” and said he and his friends were “all top shaggers”.

Brendan Kelly QC, who defended Jackson, told jurors his client had character references that described him as “placid” and a “likeable lad with no self importance”.

Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court after the acquittal, Jackson said: “I’d just like to thank the judge and the jury for giving me a fair trial, my parents for being here every day, as well as my brother and sisters.”

Jackson also thanked his barristers and solicitors. “Out of respect for my employers I’ve nothing further to comment,” he said.

His lawyer, Joe McVeigh, said: “The prosecution made much of the perceived privileged position provided by virtue of Paddy being an international rugby player.

“We say that it was this very status as a famous sportsman that drove the decision to prosecute in the first place.” McVeigh also hit out at what he called “the flood of misinformed, misconceived and malicious content on the internet” about the trial, adding the judge had faced an “onslaught of toxic contempt, particularly on Twitter”.

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby said Jackson and Olding would not return to the rugby pitch while an internal review took place.

They said: “We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved.

“To respect the judicial proceedings, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded.

Following the verdict, people began to announce they were donating to rape crisis centres in Northern Ireland. One Twitter user, Eric Flanagan, tweeted: “after the Belfast verdict, I’ve donated to Galway Rape Crisis Centre. Urge anyone else that is angry to do so too. Find your local branch via http://www.rapecrisishelp.ie/find-a-service/”.