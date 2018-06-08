A vulnerable 90-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries after being violently assaulted in her own bed.

Iris Warner was discovered by her son on Monday lunchtime in the house she has lived in for decades, in north-west London.

She had been severely beaten and was slipping in and out of consciousness. After being rushed to hospital, she was deemed to be in a critical condition and her life hung in the balance, police said.

Although her condition has improved, she remains seriously ill in hospital. She has also recovered consciousness but requires ongoing and intensive treatment.

Warner told police she remembers being woken up in bed by a man standing over her and believes he then struck her with an instrument. She hasn’t been able to provide a description of her attacker nor can she recall exactly when it happened.

Police have said she could have been attacked anytime from midday on Saturday 2 June to midday on Monday 4 June. Police believe the man carried out a hurried search as her bedroom was left in a “messy manner” although they have yet been unable to account for anything missing.