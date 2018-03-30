Online Comments By Irish Rugby Rape Trial Juror Investigated

Online comments posted by a juror in the Irish rugby rape trial are being investigated by Northern Ireland’s Attorney General.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Larkin’s office confirmed that the matter had been referred to the region’s senior law officer by Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Larkin is to investigate whether the comments represent a breach of contempt of court laws, the Press Association reported.

Meanwhile, two people have been questioned by police in Northern Ireland in relation to naming the complainant in the case online.

Ulster and Ireland stars Paddy Jackson, 26, and Stuart Olding, 25, were acquitted of rape on Wednesday following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Jackson was also found not guilty of sexual assault when the jury of eight men and three women returned unanimous verdicts after three hours and 45 minutes of deliberation.

Two other men were acquitted of lesser charges related to the same incident.