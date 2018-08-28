Is A 'No Deal' Brexit Now More Likely? Key Questions Answered

Theresa May has reassured Brits that no Brexit deal “wouldn’t be the end of the world” as talks with the EU enter their final phase.

Her comments came after the Government stepped up its preparations for no agreement being reached with Brussels before the UK leaves the EU on March 29 2019.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab last week released the first of more than 80 technical documents highlighting what various sectors of the economy need to be prepared for in the case of ‘no deal’.

The release came days after the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned there were still disagreements between the two sides in key areas.

But does this mean ‘no deal’ has now become more likely?

With time running out for an agreement to be reached, the two sides at odds in key areas, and hard Brexiteers determined to flex their muscles, it could be that ‘no deal’ is indeed on its way.

What Has Been Agreed – And What Hasn’t?

No matter how much the EU and UK talk up what has been agreed – citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, a 19 month transition period – the thorniest issues remain unsolved.

On the future trading relationship, the UK effectively wants to split the single market. While it would follow EU rules and regulations in goods and agri-foods, it would diverge in services and free movement of people. This position has been repeatedly ruled out by EU leaders, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying on numerous occasions there can be no “cherry-picking” of the single market.

At a press conference last week, Barnier was clear that this proposition was yet to win support in Brussels:

“I say this very frankly because I owe the truth to you; on the question of the economic relation there are still areas of disagreement because what is in the white paper contradicts in some areas, and some points, things which are my guidelines, the guidelines of the European Council.”

Unless the EU or the UK shifts positions, an agreement cannot be reached.

Will Either Side Shift Position?

The problem facing Theresa May is she has already angered Brexiteers in her party with the current negotiating position, with some feeling the UK has given away too much by agreeing to follow EU rules on goods and agri-foods.

Boris Johnson and David Davis quit the Cabinet in protest at the so-called Chequers Agreement, and some Tories have called for a vote of no confidence in their party leader. If May was to concede further to the EU, she could find herself facing a leadership challenge.

But on the other side, with anti-EU sentiment on the rise in Europe, Brussels is walking a fine line between not giving the UK too generous a deal (which would make it appealing for other countries to follow suit), and not wanting to appear vindictive, potentially harming EU companies who want to trade with Britain on good terms.

How Much Time Is Left To Secure A Deal?

About 12 weeks. The UK and EU had originally planned to reach an agreement on the future trading deal by the European Summit scheduled for October 18th and 19th. But the UK and Brussels admitted last week the talks could continue into November.

Recognising that time is running out, it was agreed last week that negotiations would now take place “continuously” in order to achieve a breakthrough.