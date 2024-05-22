'Is He Feart?': Sunak Mocked Amid Speculation He Will Call A Snap Summer General Election

Rishi Sunak BBC

Rishi Sunak has refused to deny rumours he is about to call a snap summer general election.

Westminster was awash with speculation that the prime minister could set the date as soon as today.

At PMQs, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn demanded Sunak stop playing “games” with the public.

“Speculation is rife so I think the public deserves a clear answer to a simple question,” he said.

“Does the prime intend to call a summer general election? Or is he feart?”

Sunak, laughing as he replied, told him: “As I have said repeatedly to him there is - spoiler alert - there is going to be general election in the second half of this year.”

The prime minister’s frequent claim that he will call the election for the “second half” of 2024 has usually been interpreted to mean October or September.

However he could decide to go to the country in July, which would also be in line with that timeframe.

Labour has held a comfortable lead in the polls for some time and it is expected Sunak is heading for a heavy defeat whenever the election is held.