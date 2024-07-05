Is It Better To Exercise Before Or After Work? One Expert Has The Answer

If you’ve recently returned to a fitness schedule, you’ve likely wondered whether your timings are right or not, especially during busier work days. Are you making the most of the time you’ve set aside? Is that time actually the ideal time for exercise, or is there a better time?

The health experts at ZOE spoke with Karyn Esser, a professor in the Department of Physiology and Aging at the University of Florida about when exercising is most beneficial for our bodies, and how we fit it into the workday in a recent podcast.

Should you exercise before or after work?

Speaking on the podcast, Professor Esser said: “Just like light adjusts the clock in the brain, what time you exercise adjusts your muscle clocks.”

Now, while this may not seem related to work, shift workers will tell you that the feeling of jet lag and not being aligned with your body clock is definitely not restricted to travelling across time zones.

So, what does this mean for when we should exercise?

Professor Essor explained: “I would suggest exercising before you start your work, before you start your shift, rather than at the end of the shift... I think having that exercise before you start will be more beneficial than at the end.”

This is because exercising in the morning is likely to help to sort of kick your body more towards the right internal body clock with what you’re living.

That being said, if you’re not a morning person or are just far too busy in the mornings to think of exercise, fitness is almost always a good idea.

The NHS said: “Whatever your age, there’s strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life.