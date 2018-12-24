Is It Too Soon To Have A Buck's Fizz? The Things You Only Know If You're Working Christmas Eve

You’ve woken up on the 24 December and instead of spending the day getting drunk on the sofa you’ve remembered your boss is expecting you in work today. This decision might have made sense several weeks ago when you agreed to work this shift, but now you are dreaming of mince pies and staying in bed. Here are the 14 things you only know if you’re working on Christmas Eve - we stand in solidarity. 1. Trying To Remember Why You Volunteered For This Shift

2. Wondering If It’s Okay To Have A Buck’s Fizz Before You Start

3. Putting Your Work Clothes Over The Top Of Your Pyjamas

4. Being Grateful That At Least Your Commute Is Empty

5. Or Not Having To Commute At All And Working From Bed

6. Eating Your Way Through A Tin Of Quality Street Before Lunch

7. Wishing You Hadn’t Had That Last Glass Of Baileys At 1am

8. Playing Christmas Music To Make Yourself Feel Better

9. Resenting That Your Family Are All Having Fun Without You

10. Considering Doing No Work In Protest Against Your Boss

11. Congratulating Yourself For Doing The Bare Minimum

12. Realising By The New Year Your Colleagues Won’t Care About The Work You Did Today

13. Spending Hours Carefully Crafting Your Out Of Office For Tomorrow