Christmas Eve Puzzle: Can You Find The Hidden Stocking?

Come on, admit it: you’re going to spend 80% of today scrolling through social media and the rest watching TV. And yes, that goes for the people who are ‘working’ too.

Christmas Eve is a day for relaxing and doing, well, not a lot. Which is why we’re here to test your brainpower on this fine day with a Christmas puzzle. You’re excited, we can tell.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find the Christmas stocking among the snowmen, gingerbread men, Santa hats, gifts and more. Spoiler alert: it’s not easy at all. (In other words: we struggled.)