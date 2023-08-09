'Is That Money Well Spent?': Minister Skewered Over £1,500 Cost Of Removing Mickey Mouse Mural

The murals at the Kent Intake Unit in Dover. HM Chief Inspector of Prisons

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been roasted after it was revealed it cost taxpayers £1,500 to paint over a Mickey Mouse mural at an asylum centre for children.

A furious row erupted over the Home Office's decision to remove the painting, which was deemed to be too "welcoming" for immigrants who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats.

Appearing on LBC this morning, Jenrick was skewered over the cost of the work, which was revealed by The Guardian.

Presenter Nick Ferrari asked the minister: "Can you justify that sum?”

Jenrick replied: “We thought it was right to change the signage at locations where people first arrived in the United Kingdom so that they are more appropriate because if you break into the country illegally that’s a serious offence.

“There should be proper signage that emphasises the seriousness of the situation.”

But Ferrari hit back: ″£1,500 was the question I asked - is that money well spent, minister?”

A clearly-flustered Jenrick replied: “Well I wasn’t responsible for the cost of that.”

Ferrari said: “You were responsible for the decision.”

Defending the move, Jenrick responded: “The change was the right one and I fundamentally believe that you don’t judge the compassion of our system by the decoration of a centre where they first arrive.”

Ferrari replied: “Is it value for money to pay £1,500 to pay over Mickey Mouse?”

Jenrick said: “This is a challenge that’s costing the United Kingdom billions of pounds and we need to take action at every level to stop that.”