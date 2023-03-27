What's Happening In Israel? Here's What You Need To Know

Protesters block a road and hold national flags as they clash with the police during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 27, 2023 AHMAD GHARABLI via Getty Images

Israel hit international headlines on Monday, as thousands protested over the drama unfolding within the country’s government.

Tensions have been building for months, but they seemed to erupt at the weekend with many demonstrators fearing that democracy was at risk and that the Israeli judicial system was about to be overturned.

It all stems from the government’s plans to change its judicial system with a set of controversial reforms.

Here’s everything you need to know to get up to date.

What’s in the controversial reforms?

The new divisive proposals would allow the government to control any committees which appoint judges, and make it harder for courts to remove a leader who is unfit for office.

Effectively it would mean parliament would overrule the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an ongoing trial for corruption – he denies all allegations.

Meanwhile, he has alleged that the reforms will stop the courts being too powerful, that the changes were voted in by the public at the last election and has promised to ensure that civil rights are protected.

The prime minister also wants to get the legislation through by the end of the month, to supposedly balance the system of government in Israel.

Critics believe it puts the entire country’s democracy at risk.

What’s happened in the government?

Mass protests broke out after Netanyahu fired his own defence minister, Yoav Gallant, over the weekend, with the PM claiming he had no faith in him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening, to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 26, 2023

Gallant had just publicly condemned the government’s plans to rip up the country’s justice system after spending weeks speaking to reservists who didn’t want to go along with the changes.

The defence minister warned that a deep divide was opening up in Israel over the potential reforms, and that it could undermine national security.

Although the Israeli government is a coalition, both politicians are part of the Likud party, and Gallant’s departure divided members.

There are fears that the nationalist-religious coalition could break over the disagreement.

Netanyahu and Gallant in 2019 ABIR SULTAN via Getty Images

How have the public responded?

After Gallant’s dismissal on Saturday night, people took to the streets.

Demonstrators even gathered outside Netanyahu’s home with Israeli flags, banging pots and pans, and trying to dodge the police when they arrived – although protesters were met with water cannons in Jerusalem.

Similar protests were seen in the capital of Tel Aviv too, with major highways being blocked by those against the proposals.

Meanwhile, supporters of the overhaul have also been mobilising with a counter-demonstration, prompting fears that violence could erupt between the two sides. Netanyahu appealed to both groups not to resort to violence on Twitter.

A general strike – which would cause a week of intense disruption – was also proposed by a large trade union.

Members have refused to call it off unless the judicial proposals are called off.

Departures from the country’s main airport, Ben Gurion, have already been suspended and strikes are currently expected across the country in hospitals, banks and seaports this week.

Israeli anti-government protesters light flares as they take to the streets, following Netanyahu's dismissal of Defence Minister Gallant picture alliance via Getty Images

Why is the removal of the defence minister such a big deal?

The Israel army is still reinforcing units in the occupied West Bank after a year of violence with Palestinians.

More than 40 Israelis and 250 Palestinians have died in the conflict – and there are worries that it could get worse without someone at the helm of the defence ministry.

Gallant’s dismissal also triggered Israel’s president Isaac Herzog to make a rare public intervention.

He tweeted at the government to halt all the overhaul and protect the country’s economy, security and society.

He wrote: “For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately.”

This is especially noteworthy as his role is pretty ceremonial and meant to be apart from all politics.

What have the US and the UK said?

The US has expressed concerns, with a White House spokeswoman noting: “As the president recently discussed with prime minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship.”

She said any such “fundamental changes” to an entire democratic system should only be “pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support”, and called for Israel to find a “compromise as soon as possible”.

Netanyahu actually came to the UK last week, and was met by protesters who also opposed his reform plans – but PM Rishi Sunak did not publicly remark on the troubles within Israel right now.

According to the government readout, Sunak did emphasise “the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel”.