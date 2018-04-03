We Have A Duty To Hold Israel To Account And Stand Up For The Rights Of Palestinians

This week we have witnessed the worst violence in Gaza since 2014. Israel has deployed tanks and sharpshooters against unarmed civilians, wounding more than 750 Palestinian protesters whilst killing 16, all because people who have been driven out of their land protested for their right to return.

The UN security council’s emergency meeting failed to pass a resolution to condemn Israel for its actions. It is time that the UN looks inwards and questions its own effectiveness as an international peace initiative.

For over half a century the Palestinians have looked to the UN for hope that one day it will provide their rights and peace in the region - the sad reality is that UN has been ineffective. The young Palestinian looks to the day when the UN goes beyond issuing resolutions to actually implementing them.

I’m asking people in positions of leadership, including our own government, to search their souls when it comes to what is happening in Gaza.

The question I ask is: how do we protest against these latest killings of unarmed civilians? While I don’t deny we have prejudice in our society, when it comes to the issue of Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians, from my experience, protest and condemnation is on the whole driven by our human core, which hurts when we see injustice. But we must express our pain at at this injustice without causing more pain to a race that was on the receiving end of the worst crime of the 20th Century.