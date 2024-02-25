It Turns Out That You Might Actually Be Sleeping On The Wrong Side Of The Bed

You know when you’ve just woken up and you feel immediately grouchy and then somebody says “woke up on the wrong side of the bed, did you?” as if this could ever improve your mood.

Well, it turns out that they, uh, might be onto something. I know, I’m annoyed about it too.

Research undertaken by British Wool found that people that sleep on the right side of the bed tend to be more pessimistic than left side sleepers. Additionally, left side sleepers tend to have a better sense of humour.

A lot to consider, really.

Another concerning finding from the survey was that, on average, 178 nights per year are affected by discomfort during sleep.

Sleep is essential to our wellbeing and if discomfort is what’s keeping you from a restful night, perhaps it’s not the side of the bed you’re sleeping on but the mattress that you settle onto each night.

Are you sleeping poorly or do you just need to change your mattress?

While there are many factors that can impact our sleep from stress, to noise outside, certain medications and so much more, ensuring that we have the best sleeping environment possible is a good starting point for addressing sleep problems.

The NHS recommends going to bed and getting up at the same time every day, trying meditation to help you drop off, keeping the room dark and quiet and even leaving your phone in another room.

However, what if the bed itself is the problem?

According to the brand manager at Bensons For Beds, Rachel Marshall, there are signs we should all be looking for when it comes to our mattresses. After all, we spend around a third of our lives sleeping and being comfortable for all of those hours should be essential.

Signs that you need to replace your mattress:

Your mattress is sagging. Marshall says: “If you lie on the same side of even a firm mattress every night, the fibres can compress which will lead to sagging

Even if you share with a partner, mattress sagging can occur, leading to both of you waking up in the middle of the bed in the morning

If there are any lumps in your mattress, it’s time to replace it

If you wake up feeling sore or achy in the morning, this is a warning sign that your mattress isn’t providing the right support for you